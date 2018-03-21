How To Be A Good Follower (And Why It’s A Skill You Need)

A lot is written about being a good leader. It’s part of American culture to blaze trails and conquer new frontiers. But what about being a good follower? If there are leaders, there must be followers, right?

“None of us like that F word,” says Mary Abbajay, author of Managing Up: How to Move Up, Win at Work, and Succeed With Any Type of Boss. “We talk incessantly about leadership. In the real world, we need to know how to follow, too.”

Part of the reason following makes us defensive is that it’s misunderstood. “It’s not about being a passive patsy, sitting back into victimhood,” says Abbajay. “It’s about partnering with those who are leaders that can make great things happen for you and your organization. It’s the yin to the yang. If everybody’s the leader, nothing gets done.”

Being a follower is about being strategic and choice-driven, taking control of your career and empowering yourself at work. It’s “managing up,” by embracing subtle changes that increase your ability to thrive with the boss you have, and not the boss you wish you had.

Realize Your Boss Matters

Your boss has a lot of influence over your career trajectory, and you need to understand that, first and foremost, says Abbajay. “How you choose to interact with your boss and the kind of relationship you build sets your brand and persona, and that’s what people notice,” she explains.

Abbajay says managing up is something everybody has to do. “Get over your own ego and get past your own perspective,” she says. “A lot of times we get caught up in what we think is right. Take a good look at yourself and decide where you’re willing to adapt and where you’re not. If we wait for the boss to adapt to us, some of us will be waiting a long time.”

Change Your Perspective

It’s natural to look at the world from your own perspective, and your boss may see the world from a different angle. Being a good follower means opening your mind and understanding that the world may look different to them.