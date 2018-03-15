Uber will share its London ride data with the public

The company has announced it will make its anonymized ride data for London, including past travel conditions and how journey times are impacted by road closures and other events, publicly available in an effort to get its London license renewed, reports Reuters . Announcing the move, Uber’s Head of UK Cities, Fred Jones, said:

“We’ve heard feedback from the cities we operate in that access to some of our aggregated data could help inform transport policy and future investments… we want to be a better partner to city planners and regulators, so we hope this data will help give them valuable insights for the future.”

The data will be shared under a new service called Uber Movement and will be available for anyone to look at. It seems to meet the request from London transport authorities last month that ride-hailing companies “share travel pattern data to improve understanding of their services.” Besides Uber Movement data for London, the service will also be rolled out in Birmingham and Manchester in the coming months.MG