Leaked documents reveal Amazon Prime Video numbers

The company has been notoriously secretive about any kind of data about its Amazon Prime Video service, but now documents leaked to Reuters reveal some numbers for the first time. The documents revealed:
- That Prime Video content drew more than 5 million people worldwide to its Prime shipping service.
- In the U.S., Amazon has about 26 million people who watch its Prime Video content.
- Amazon’s judges the success of its original content partially on a “first stream” metric. “First stream” refers to the show a new Prime member first watches after signing up for Prime.
- It then uses the total number of first streams for a show and calculates how expensive it was for that show to lure a Prime subscriber in by dividing the number of first streams and the show’s cost (the lower the per-subscriber cost, the more profitable the show is for Amazon)
- The show The Grand Tour had more than 1.5 million first streams, at a cost of $49 per subscriber.
- That compares to the popular show The Man in the High Castle, which had 1.15 million first streams at a cost of $63 per subscriber
- But a show like Good Girls Revolt, which has been critically acclaimed due to its tackling of gender inequality, hasn’t been as profitable. It only had 52,000 first streams worldwide, with a cost per subscriber of $1,560