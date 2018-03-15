Toys R Us is closing or selling all of its U.S. stores

Those stores total more than 800, reports CNBC. There may be hope for 200 of those stores, however. Toys R Us says those stores may remain open–if they can find a buyer. The store closures come as the company is struggling under $5 billion in debt and struggled to pay its loans. The closings aren’t just bad news for Toys R Us, however. As CNBC notes, the departure of their stores will leave a big chunk of large retail spaces empty throughout the country, and landlords of those spaces will find it hard to find new tenants to move in given how large the footprint an average Toys R Us store is.MG
