Lawmakers are trying to sneak the anti-privacy CLOUD Act through Congress

The act would allow police and government agencies to bypass your Fourth Amendment rights by allowing authorities to monitor and obtain data directly from tech companies instead of getting a warrant and judicial review, reports Slashdot. The so-called CLOUD Act is being attached to a spending bill Congress must approve next week. The act has been condemned by the Electronic Frontier Foundation for the way “U.S. police could obtain Americans’ data, and use it against them, without complying with the Fourth Amendment.”MG