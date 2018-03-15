The latest Firefox browser is big on privacy

Specifically, Firefox 59 blocks untrusted websites from being able to access your computer’s camera, microphone, and location data, reports TechRepublic. The update is a boon to users concerned about their privacy being hijacked by websites that are designed to literally hear and see you without your knowledge. One nice thing about Firefox 59 is that its camera and microphone blocking won’t affect trusted sites, so you’ll be able to make audio or video calls on Google Hangouts, for example, without so much as an interruption. FireFox 59 is a free download.MG