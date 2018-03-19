Should You Tell Your Coworkers How Much You Make?

Asking someone how much money they make is pretty high up on the list of things that most of us were raised to believe is taboo and impolite. But there has been a movement in recent years toward more salary transparency . Supporters say salary transparency can make workplaces more equitable by helping to eliminate the gender and racial pay gaps. Even in companies that haven’t decided to officially make all salaries open, some employees are taking matters into their own hands and sharing their pay rate with their coworkers.

We asked career experts about what you should consider before you reveal your salary to your colleagues. Here’s what they said.

First, Check The Information That Is Already Out There

While casually inquiring about your fellow marketing associate’s take-home pay over happy hour brews might feel natural, career expert for Monster.com Vicki Salemi suggests conducting your own due diligence first. She explains many companies provide transparency to their employees via intranet sites by showcasing salary grades for a myriad of positions. Helpful-ish—sure—but not always straightforward. “Many times pay grades may overlap, so the highest pay grade of one level may be equivalent to the lowest for the next,” she says. That’s why seeking the wisdom of other trusted sites (like Glassdoor) can be meaningful, too.

Related: The Counterintuitive Science Of Why Transparent Pay Works

Another way to exercise your detective skills is to approach mentors, friends, and networks outside your company who you might be more comfortable getting into the nitty-gritty details with. Because you aren’t swimming neck-and-neck with one another, any tension will lessen. “Always pursue external resources for guidance such as a mentor, former boss, or professional industry organization to ask if they or someone in the organization may be a helpful resource to assess the current salary in your field of interest based on your level of experience, skill set, and region,” says Salemi.

Pinpoint Your Reason

With your Googling and lunch dates with past employers behind you, you’re now ready to approach your colleague. It’s not time to jump headfirst into this could-be awkward experience just yet, though. Before you ask, Salemi says to check your intentions and understand your ‘why.'”The purpose of even having this conversation is for employees to gain a better understanding of their value in the market and ensure they’re not settling for less than they should be,” she explains. If, instead, you’re coming from a place of competition, you should rethink your motivation.

Be Careful Who You Talk To

Much like with any sensitive information, salary information is not only useful and powerful—but Salemi warns it can also backfire or cause jealousy or animosity. The best-case scenario is a confidential conversation in a private setting with a trusted peer you know won’t be sending an iMessage the second you separate. If you can’t be certain this colleague is that person, refrain from the chat.