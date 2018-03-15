These Colorful Kiosks Could Be The Future Of Urban Bike Storage

Shabazz Stuart is an enthusiastic cyclist, but he leaves his bike at home and hops on the C train to get to work in Downtown Brooklyn.

“I’ve had three bikes stolen in five years,” Stuart says. He’s certainly not alone: around half of all active urban cyclists have had a bike stolen. (I’ve had two pilfered in my first two years of living in New York City.) But he’s not willing to gamble his nice new road bike with those odds.

As heart-wrenching as Stuart’s multiple brushes with bike theft have been, they got him thinking: Why is this problem so prevalent? And was there something he could do to tackle it?

What Stuart landed on was the issue of secure bike parking, or more specifically, the lack of it. He, along with Manuel Mansylla, an architect whom Stuart met while working in public space design and management in Downtown Brooklyn, created Oonee, a modular bike-storage kiosk that can be easily installed and integrated into public spaces. The pilot Oonee pod will open in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in March, and from there, Stuart hopes, the kiosk will begin to pop up in cities to equip cyclists with a safe space to store their rides.

The Oonee pod is a variation on a form of bike storage that’s existed for a while: the bike cage. While certainly secure–generally, cyclists can pay a fee to lock up in a cage, for which they get a key or a door code–they’re inflexible, ugly, and rare, generally appearing only in parking garages or high-traffic areas like train stations.

Stuart wanted to create a more flexible storage unit, and one that could scale. “We had to create something that could integrate with public space, and would have something for everyone–both cyclists and other folks who are just passing by,” he says. Cyclists will access Oonee via an app, and pay a monthly membership fee to use the kiosk (the fee will be no more than $11–as much as a Netflix subscription and as much as people are generally willing to pay for such services, Stuart found out in his consumer research). Inside the kiosk, they’ll be able to lock their bikes, and eventually, Stuart says, the Oonee team is looking to partner with local bike shops to have mechanics come by and service bikes in need of repairs–say, if a cyclist got a flat tire on the ride in.

But for Oonee to really prove viable, Stuart says, the pods have to provide something for everyone, not just cyclists. “We went from thinking about secure bike parking to infrastructure that was community-centric, and public-space enhancing,” he says. He envisions that Oonee pods–because they’re modular–could attach to a coffee kiosk, for instance, and perhaps also offer mobile phone charging units on the side; chairs and coffee tables could cluster around. In that way, they could anchor an otherwise vacant swath of space.