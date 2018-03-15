Code.Org Is Giving Kids A Chance To Code By Bringing Computer Science To Schools

“What would the school system look like if computer science had the same curriculum the way biology does?” That’s the question Hadi Partovi asked himself before launching his education nonprofit, Code.org, Because CS had not been taught in schools before, he quickly realized they needed teachers–and a training program for the teachers. They would have to build CS courses for each level in the K-12 system, and host hands-on professional training workshops to train teachers. They would also need to mount a fundraising and advocacy effort so they could solve the problem of a nonexistent CS curriculum at a national and global scale by convincing school districts, administrators, and policymakers about the need for computer science education in our schools in the 21st century.

advertisement

Partovi says what he remembers most of the first year of launching Code.org is “how little sleep I got.” Funds were tight as Partovi and his co-founder, his brother, Ali, initially funded the venture with their own money; Partovi was the first and only employee for the first seven months. By the end of their first year, it was clear that the program had filled a real gap in school curriculums, which had failed to keep up with the times. Students had viewed “The Hour of Code,” a one-hour intro to computer science designed to demystify coding, 20 million times. And 500,000 students had learned to code using Code.org‘s courses in classrooms worldwide, Partovi points out. He says the concept took off, “faster than Facebook, Google, or anyone else.” Today, the organization says 500 million students worldwide have taken the Hour of Code. Code.org has partnered with 180 of the largest school districts in the U.S. to add CS to the curriculum. These districts teach almost 10% of all U.S. students, and 15% of Hispanic and African American students. More than 800,000 teachers worldwide have signed up to teach the introductory CS courses on Code.org’s platform. And, as of 2017, students can take a course in computer science at the AP level for college admissions in the U.S. Despite the fact that deciding what fits into curricula in America remains a deeply political issue, Partovi says, “we got very lucky because nobody disagreed that computer science is needed. They see the value of computer science in all the products we use.” Code.org‘s courses tend to replace the antiquated technical education courses, which teach students “how to browse the web or create documents, topics they already come to school knowing. What if we instead we teach them how to write a program or build an app?” He credits the remarkable growth they’ve had to word of mouth endorsements from teachers telling other teachers about the program, which, in turn, enables Code.org to appeal to school administrators and policymakers by noting large numbers of teachers. Using a diversity lens Partovi’s mother had been a computer scientist in Iran. When the family came to the U.S. as a refugee from Iran, Partovi ended up studying computer science at Harvard in the early 1990s. Working in the computer science lab, which was the only way you had access to a computer, was a “sea of white and Asian men, with only one or two women.” It was the first time he became acutely aware of the lack of diversity in the field.

advertisement