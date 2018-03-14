A “Shark Tank” Pitch With No Dialogue Is Just Painfully Awkward

Who: Bill Smith and the “No Dialogue” series on YouTube

Why we care: There’s no shortage of painfully awkward Shark Tank pitches. Whether it was the product they were pitching or the pitch itself, budding entrepreneurs have provided a collection of cringe-worthy moments that make us all want to melt into that boardroom area rug along with them. But Bill Smith is cranking the awkward factor to 11 with his video edit that removes all the dialogue from a Shark Tank pitch, leaving just a string of reactions.

I’m sure there’s some business lesson to be gleaned from this–like, how do you effectively get your point across without talking too much? Or is a successful pitch based on the passion and confidence you convey in your face and body language equally important as what you say?

Then again, sometimes it’s just fun watching people squirm.

If that’s the case for you, then definitely check out Smith’s other “no dialogue” edits.