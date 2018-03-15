These are the best jobs in the U.S. this year

What makes a “dream job” such a sought after position? The reasons are as unique as the individuals who are seeking them. But today, jobs site Indeed publishes a ranking of the best jobs in America in 2018 based on two factors: salary (jobs with a baseline salary of at least $75,000) and opportunity (jobs that have seen the most growth on Indeed since 2014). Times (and top jobs) are definitely changing.

For example, the non-tech job of commercial project manager unseated full stack developer for the top spot. More impressive was that it made a leap from #19 last year. With an average base salary of $81,023 and triple-digit growth in job openings (to 277%) over the past four years, it’s not hard to see why. Three other tech jobs followed, but the #5 spot was cinched by pre-construction manager. The complete list is here.

Indeed’s chief economist, Jed Kolko, says that construction and mining jobs are growing faster overall as spending soars and 75% of industry employers plan to add staff in 2018. Healthcare positions are also growing, as are others like head of sales, partnership manager, and HR-job senior talent acquisition manager.LD