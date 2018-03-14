School walkouts: Emotional videos and photos show students are fed up with shootings

Today, thousands of students are taking to the streets to protest gun violence, imploring officials to do something, anything, after the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, last month. Starting at 10 a.m. this morning, students and others disenchanted by the unwillingness of U.S. lawmakers to enact sensible gun legislation left their classrooms and workplaces en masse, and made their presence known. Now hashtags like #StudentWalkout and #NationalWalkoutDay are trending.
The walkouts took place at schools across the country. Here’s a few pictures and videos of the protests:
#NationalWalkoutDay at @AshwaubenonHS students circling football field. Eerily quiet. pic.twitter.com/0z9OVbHfT2
— Jim Matthews (@jmatthe79) March 14, 2018
Just keep coming….#NationalWalkoutDay at Inman Middle School in NE Atlanta pic.twitter.com/lwjLEcRj4o
— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 14, 2018
Powerful moment in DC with huge crowd of students sitting with their backs to the White House for 17 minutes of silence. #NationalWalkoutDay #Enough pic.twitter.com/tvP8t80FXE
— Bradley E. Williams (@B_RadWill) March 14, 2018
Students and Guns student walk out #uakron #akron #studentwalkout #EnoughIsEnough #university #guncontrolnow Councilwoman @TaraLSamples addresses students. #WomenInPolitics pic.twitter.com/EuvqFGwWLl
— John W Beckham (@jbeckhamlat) March 14, 2018
17 empty desks outside of Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/FmsWPWDNKY
— Dan Milano ???? (@DanMilanoHere) March 14, 2018
#NationalWalkoutDay at my daughter’s school, the largest in NYC. #NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/L8XDB2AAw4
— Lynn Johnston (@lynnjohnstonlit) March 14, 2018
Total silence outside this elementary school, with more than 60 students protesting and dozens of parents watching. Only sound is posters flapping in the wind. pic.twitter.com/4RaG3osZue
— Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018
Looking at the bravery of these students–many of whom are facing suspensions for leaving school unauthorized–it seems the kids are okay.CGW