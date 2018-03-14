School walkouts: Emotional videos and photos show students are fed up with shootings

Today, thousands of students are taking to the streets to protest gun violence, imploring officials to do something, anything, after the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, last month. Starting at 10 a.m. this morning, students and others disenchanted by the unwillingness of U.S. lawmakers to enact sensible gun legislation left their classrooms and workplaces en masse, and made their presence known. Now hashtags like #StudentWalkout and #NationalWalkoutDay are trending.