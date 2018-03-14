The fast-food industry is facing record turnover, but it’s not Flippy’s fault yet

The fast-food industry is currently grappling with record employee turnover, and new technologies have a lot to do with it. According to MIT Technology Review , the turnover rate in the fast-food industry is 150%, the highest since researchers began recording data in 1995.

While robots may eventually come to the fast-food world, Flippy, the burger-flipping robot, isn’t to blame this time. Instead, it’s regular old tech that some fast-food restaurants are adding into the mix: Things like mobile apps, delivery, and self-order kiosks that are easy for customers to use, but have a learning curve for employees.

As one former employee told Bloomberg, “They added a lot of complicated things. It makes it harder for the workers.” When employees leave, the restaurant has to train new workers how to use the tech, which slows down service. As for how that turnover will effect customers, according to QSR Magazine, as less experienced cooks learn the ropes, your food’s journey from the kitchen to your greedy maw might be (*clutches heart *) a whole 30 seconds slower. Maybe eat a snack before you go to McDonald’s to prepare for the wait.ML