Look out, Venmo: Amazon’s Alexa may soon let you send money to friends

Venmo (and PayPal, Zelle, Apple Pay, and Square Cash) may soon have a little competition from Amazon’s Alexa. CNET reports that biometric software company Daon, which helped MasterCard develop its “pay-by-selfie,” has come up with a way to let people send money using Alexa. Don’t get too excited, though: “It will prevent an annoying friend from yelling to your Echo speaker to send him cash.”