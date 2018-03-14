Look out, Venmo: Amazon’s Alexa may soon let you send money to friends

Venmo (and PayPal, Zelle, Apple Pay, and Square Cash) may soon have a little competition from Amazon’s Alexa. CNET reports that biometric software company Daon, which helped MasterCard develop its “pay-by-selfie,” has come up with a way to let people send money using Alexa. Don’t get too excited, though: “It will prevent an annoying friend from yelling to your Echo speaker to send him cash.”
The company, told CNET that is was working with several “major financial institutions who are interested in pursuing it as a new service.” It could roll out its service to an Alexa near you in the next nine to 18 months.
OK Google, your move.ML