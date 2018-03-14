Amazon Prime now includes free video games through Twitch

Amazon is adding free PC games as the latest perk for Prime subscribers. Starting March 15, Prime members who link their accounts with Amazon’s Twitch live-streaming service will get a handful of indie game downloads every month. Twitch started selling games last year, giving a cut of each sale to its partner streamers, and it’s now digging into this catalog to give away games like Superhot and Oxenfree.
The free games are technically a benefit of Twitch Prime, a premium version of Twitch that’s included with an Amazon Prime subscription. Members get ad-free viewing on Twitch, one free channel subscription, and free items within online games such as Fortnite and Overwatch. Now that the offering includes free games, there’s no major form of mass media that a Prime subscription doesn’t cover.JN