Stephen Hawking’s Astronomic Impact On Pop Culture

Stephen Hawking may have studied the stars, but he was also a star in his own right. More than that, in fact.

The irreplaceable physicist passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 76, but what he shared with humanity will live on forever. Not just breakthrough findings about gravitational singularities and black hole mechanics, but the humility with which he carried his genius. (He was as humble as a modern scientist could be as the namesake for a type of radiation.) Some of the smartest people in the world could learn a lot from him about being generous with one’s time and not taking one’s self too seriously. Hawking exuded these qualities in abundance with a game attitude toward his place in pop culture.

Let’s take a non-theoretical look at Stephen Hawking’s astronomic impact.

MOVIES

Oscar-winning documentarian Errol Morris made a film out of Hawking’s most famous book, A Brief History of Time, but the story of his life itself proved ample cinematic fodder as well. Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for his role as Sexy-Ass Young Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, one year after Benedict Cumberbatch played a similar character in BBC’s Hawking.

TELEVISION

Whether Hawking genuinely liked all the nerdy TV shows he appeared on, such as The Big Bang Theory and Star Trek: The Next Generation, is unclear. He was definitely aware, however, of the creators’ affinity for his contributions to physics and cosmology, and must have sensed that a cameo from him might drive more casual fans toward sharing that passion. It was a net win for science!