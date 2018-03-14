Netflix is developing a weekly news magazine show

The show, which sources say will be in the style of CBS’s 60 Minutes or ABC’s 20/20, is reportedly in the early stages of development, says MarketWatch . An unnamed TV executive who recently worked with Netflix on a documentary series said: “Netflix have spotted a hole in the market for a current affairs TV show encompassing both sides of the political divide and are seeking to fill it.” The executive added:

“Netflix are proceeding with caution over this because they’re well aware that most new current affairs shows underwhelm and are expensive. They want to make their show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation.”

The report of a news magazine show is yet another sign that Netflix is moving away from being a source of only entertainment content. Just last week it was reported that Netflix is in talks with the Obamas to produce one or more current affairs–style shows.MG