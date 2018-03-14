Best Stephen Hawking quotes: 6 incisive observations to commemorate his death

Science icon Stephen Hawking passed away this morning at age 76. The renowned British theoretical physicist, whose best-selling 1988 book, A Brief History of Time, made complex scientific theories accessible to the masses in easy-to-digest terms, was known for his philosophical musings and trenchant, sometimes sardonic quotes about science, religion, and the ultimate fate of humanity.
Here are six of my favorite quotes:
- “People who boast about their IQ are losers.”
- “We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the universe. That makes us something very special.”
- “God may exist, but science can explain the universe without the need for a creator.”
- “If aliens ever visit us, I think the outcome would be much as when Christopher Columbus first landed in America, which didn’t turn out very well for the Native Americans.”
- “The downside of my celebrity is that I cannot go anywhere in the world without being recognized. It is not enough for me to wear dark sunglasses and a wig. The wheelchair gives me away.”
- “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.”
Sources: The Guardian, CNN, SCMP, TelegraphCZ