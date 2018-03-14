advertisement
advertisement

Best Stephen Hawking quotes: 6 incisive observations to commemorate his death

Science icon Stephen Hawking passed away this morning at age 76. The renowned British theoretical physicist, whose best-selling 1988 book, A Brief History of Time, made complex scientific theories accessible to the masses in easy-to-digest terms, was known for his philosophical musings and trenchant, sometimes sardonic quotes about science, religion, and the ultimate fate of humanity.

Here are six of my favorite quotes:

  1. “People who boast about their IQ are losers.”
  2. “We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the universe. That makes us something very special.”
  3. “God may exist, but science can explain the universe without the need for a creator.”
  4. “If aliens ever visit us, I think the outcome would be much as when Christopher Columbus first landed in America, which didn’t turn out very well for the Native Americans.”
  5. “The downside of my celebrity is that I cannot go anywhere in the world without being recognized. It is not enough for me to wear dark sunglasses and a wig. The wheelchair gives me away.”
  6. “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.”

Sources: The Guardian, CNN, SCMP, TelegraphCZ

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company