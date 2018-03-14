Walmart ramps up grocery deliveries battle with Amazon’s Whole Foods

The retail giant has announced that it will expand its online grocery delivery service to 40% of American households by the end of the year, reports TechCrunch. By that time, Walmart’s grocery deliveries will be available in over 100 metro areas–up from the six metro areas it’s currently available in. In total, Walmart will deliver groceries from 800 of its stores. The move comes after Amazon announced last month that Whole Foods grocery delivery is available to Prime Now customers.MG