The national school walkout to protest gun violence happens at 10 a.m. today

Students from schools nationwide will walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. local time today, reports the New York Times. The nationwide demonstration by the thousands of students expected to take part is intended to pressure Congress into passing gun control legislation and show solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were gunned down last month. And it’s not just students that will be protesting today. Viacom has announced that its networks, including MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon, will suspend regularly scheduled programming at 10 a.m. in each time zone for 17 minutes, and that during that time MTV’s social media accounts will be handed over to students protesting gun violence.MG