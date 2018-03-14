advertisement
  • 6:33 am

Adidas sold a million shoes made out of ocean plastic last year

The German sportswear giant teamed up with environmental group Parley for the Oceans to help clear plastic from the world’s oceans and also put that plastic to good use, reports CNBC. The resulting plastic went into Adidas’s UltraBoost shoe line, with three UltraBoost models being made out of ocean plastic. Eleven plastic bottles were used to make every pair of those UltraBoost shoes.MG

