Melania Trump will meet with tech giants to talk about “kindness online”

The First Lady will meet with execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Snap to discuss ways to combat online harassment, reports the Washington Post. The meeting will take place next week at the White House. Melania Trump wants to find out how the tech companies are, among other things, planning to combat the rise of online trolls and bullies. Presumably, they will not suggest that she take her husband’s phone away. For her part, she has pledged to highlight the epidemic of cyberbullying since Donald Trump won the election in November 2016, though, as the Washington Post notes, she usually seeks to avoid the “cyberbullying” term in favor of talking about the importance of kindness online.MG
