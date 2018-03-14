Stephen Hawking dies at 76—and the world pays tribute

Stephen Hawking, the famous theoretical physicist who explored the nature of the cosmos and the origin of the universe, has died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England. In a statement released on Wednesday morning, his family said of the author of “A Brief History of Time,” which sold tens of millions of copies, “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”
Within hours, tributes poured in from scientists and tech leaders around the world.
His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018
The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 14, 2018
A star just went out in the cosmos. We have lost an amazing human being. Stephen Hawking fought and tamed the cosmos bravely for 76 years and taught us all something importantabout what it truly means to celebrate about being human. I will miss him.
— Lawrence M. Krauss (@LKrauss1) March 14, 2018