  12:59 am

Stephen Hawking dies at 76—and the world pays tribute

Stephen Hawking, the famous theoretical physicist who explored the nature of the cosmos and the origin of the universe, has died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England. In a statement released on Wednesday morning, his family said of the author of “A Brief History of Time,” which sold tens of millions of copies, “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”

Within hours, tributes poured in from scientists and tech leaders around the world.

