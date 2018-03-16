The Best Mentors Ask These 8 Questions

One of the most important characteristics the good ones have in common is their ability to ask insightful questions, says Lisa Z. Fain, CEO of The Center for Mentoring Excellence, a mentoring consultancy and coaching organization.

“For mentors, the most important thing, really, is to ask questions, to be this guide on the side, rather than the sage on the stage,” she says. And to do that, you need to be inquisitive. Here are eight questions good mentors ask.

What Does Success Look Like To You?

The beauty of this question, which is another version of asking about the protégé’s goals, is that it can be adapted for big-picture scenarios or specific situations, says transformation management consultant Christie Lindor, author of The MECE Muse: 100+ Selected Practices, Unwritten Rules, and Habits of Great Consultants.

Asking what success looks like can refer to long-term goals and planning. However, when applied to a specific situation, it can help determine what the immediate priorities are for a project or situation, she says.

What Is The Outcome You Want?

Similar to the previous question about what success looks like, this question is effective for situations where there is more than one equally viable solution or course of action, says Jennifer Labin, principal at mentoring consulting firm Terp Associates, and author of Mentoring Programs That Work. When you start with the specific outcome you want, the best action to take becomes clearer. For example, if you’re having a conflict with a team member, the best solution will be different if you want to try to repair the relationship versus if you think it’s hopeless and just want to get away from that person.

“If [the protégé] is facing a really complicated situation, that is often the best question you can ask to help them lift their head up and start to look at the situation from an entirely new angle,” she says.