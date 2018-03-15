The Nest Product Lineup Finally Feels Like A System

When Nest shipped its first smart thermostat in 2011 , it wasn’t just a strikingly new take on the mundane matter of controlling a home’s temperature. It also felt like a historic beachhead in the battle to convince consumers to wire up their households with smart devices—which helps explain why Google bought the startup for $3.2 billion a little over a year later.

As countless people have pointed out, Nest was slow to capitalize on the opportunity it had created for itself. It introduced a (problematic) smoke detector and bought security-cam pioneer Dropcam, and has released numerous updates and variants on its existing products. But its lineup remained small and the benefits of decking out your home with multiple pieces of Nest gear weren’t all that obvious.

And then last September, the company had a big bang of a product unveiling, announcing Nest Secure (a security system built around a hub called Nest Guard) and Nest Hello (a doorbell cam), along with an outdoor version of its top-of-the-line Nest IQ cam. It also said it would begin integrating the Google Assistant voice agent into its products. In January, it built out its line a little further with the announcement of the Nest x Yale Lock, a smart front-door lock manufactured by Yale and designed to operate as part of the Nest Secure system.

Only now, six months later, is the company completing the process of turning those announcements into shipping products. The two stragglers, Nest Hello and the Nest x Yale Lock, are now available, along with new Nest Temperature Sensors which let Nest’s thermostat monitor the climate in remote rooms (such as a child’s bedroom). In addition, the Google Assistant integration promised for the Nest IQ indoor cam back in September has arrived.

The new stuff rounds out the Nest portfolio in some highly competitive categories. (Amazon recently paid a reported $1.1 billion for Ring, the best-known maker of smart doorbells.) More important, it starts to make clear why you might be happier purchasing all sorts of smart-home gizmos from Nest rather than mixing and matching items from multiple companies.

“We’ve had the same design team working on all of them, and they really feel like a family,” says Nest director of product marketing Maxime Veron, who demoed the products for me recently. “Arguably, Nest is the only company out there that unlocks so many use cases in your home.”

The More Gizmos The Merrier

The fact that Nest products look like a matched set is nice. Ultimately, though, what matters most is that they’re aware of each other’s existence and coordinate their behavior in ways that make sense.