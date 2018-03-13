Report: Elon Musk wants to disrupt “The Onion”

Elon Musk is interested in space, renewable energy, transportation, and also, as it turns out, comedy. The Tesla founder considered buying the popular satirical publication The Onion a few years ago, according to The Daily Beast , and is now secretly funding a comedic foray of his own.

The extent of Musk’s involvement and any details on the actual project remain unclear, but already multiple Onion alums have defected to join this mysterious comedy endeavor. When asked about it, Musk told The Daily Beast, “It’s pretty obvious that comedy is the next frontier after electric vehicles, space exploration, and brain-computer interfaces. Don’t know how anyone’s not seeing this.” I take that as an attempt at comedy.

You can read the full story here.CGW