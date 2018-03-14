This California Bill Would Bring Back Net Neutrality With A Vengeance

On December 14, the FCC voted to abolish net neutrality regulations. The same day, California state senator Scott Weiner released a video saying that he wanted to revive those policies in state law. Today, Weiner’s bill, SB822 , hits the California legislature, with co-sponsors–all of whom are Democrats–in the Senate and Assembly. If the legislation passes, and allies in states like New York and New Jersey also introduce bills, a huge hunk of the U.S. population and economy would be subject to regulations that the federal government adamantly opposes. They would join Washington State, whose governor signed a tough net neutrality law on March 5.

This is California’s second net neutrality bill of the year. A shorter one passed the state senate at the end of January and will move to the Assembly in late spring. But its sponsor, senate president Kevin de Leon, will be gone by then as he mounts a campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Wiener, who wants to merge his legislation with de Leon’s, says that his bill “covers a wider range of behaviors and uses, a broader range of tools to get ISPs to adhere to net neutrality.”

While Washington State’s law runs about four pages, Wiener’s proposal runs 11 (though with a lot of repetition). It includes the big-three prohibitions: against blocking and slowing down traffic for consumers, or providing extra bandwidth if content providers like Netflix or Amazon pay extra.

Weiner’s bill digs into more arcane matters that the Obama-era FCC’s now-abolished 2015 policy included. It tackles the “zero-rating” programs, such as T-Mobile’s Binge On, which exempt some sites, apps, and services from monthly data caps. Obama’s FCC allowed Binge On, since T-Mobile continued welcoming new video services. California’s law seems to require blanket access for all similar apps without a wait for the ISP to add them. “It can be allowed if it is about a certain class [of content], like you could have when you’re doing games,” says Wiener about zero-rating. “If they say we’re going to apply it to a category, not any one product, and all comers, then it’s not automatically illegal.”

The bill also takes on fees for “edge providers”—big content sources like Netflix. The net neutrality debate took off in 2014 when major ISPs such as Comcast started throttling edge providers’ access to customers. “They wanted to stop Netflix,” says Dave Schaeffer, founder and CEO of internet backbone provider Cogent Communications, who saw it happening. (Netflix ultimately agreed to pay ISPs extra access fees.)