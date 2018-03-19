5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Changing Your Routine

In a self-improvement-obsessed world, it’s easy to find a reason to change your routine. Every day, there seems to be new research or book that tells you what time you should get up , what you should eat , and how you should sleep .

But a successful routine looks different for everyone. Just because someone else swears by a particular routine and attributes their success to that, it doesn’t mean that you’ll experience the same thing. Before you think about drastically changing your diet, or setting your alarm two hours earlier than you normally wake up, it’s worth asking these questions below.

1. What’s My End Goal?

When writer Daniel Dowling became a full-time freelance writer, he realized that it was no longer enough to “let his energy levels” dictate how much work he would do. He needed to do it the other way–let his workflow dictate his energy. Dowling made a series of changes, from working out first thing in the morning, stepping away from his desk every 30 to 45 minutes, to eating a breakfast of healthy fats and protein before he started working. Previously, Dowling would start writing first thing on an empty stomach, and find that he wanted to faint by the time he got to the end of his draft.

These are all substantive changes, but Dowling had a clear end goal–to keep his brain sharp and alert so he can crank out great copy for long periods of time. Had he not had this clear objective, he might not have been able to stick with it for so long. If you don’t personally know why you’re making a change, you’re more likely to give up sooner and not stick with the change in the first place.

2. What’s Not Working In My Current Routine?

Sometimes society arbitrarily tells you what’s “good” without any valid reason. For starters, reading the morning routines of many executives can lead you to think that you need to be an early bird to succeed. Not necessarily. If you find that waking up early makes you tired and cranky, there’s no reason to switch your alarm to 5 a.m. when your 7 a.m. start works just fine. As Bulletproof CEO Dave Asprey previously wrote for Fast Company, “Starting work at 10 a.m. doesn’t make you a bad person. No matter what you’ve heard growing up, there are morning people and night people.” Of course, if your boss has instructed you to get to the office earlier, that’s an entirely different matter. But if they haven’t, then it’s best to stick with what makes you the most productive.

3. What Change Is Going To Be The Most Effective?

Even a small change in routine can be difficult to maintain, particularly when that change involves not doing something. Say that your current nighttime routine involves Twitter scrolling and watching Instagram stories–and you’re trying to avoid screens before bedtime. It’s likely that you’ll have more trouble implementing that change rather than deciding to read a physical book before bed instead.