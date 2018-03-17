The Two Words I Don’t See Other Women Using Enough On LinkedIn

I’ve noticed a disconcerting trend while networking on LinkedIn lately. Around last year, I began reaching out to connections who self-identify as “entrepreneurs” and “founders.” I knew in advance that my diverse network was predominantly comprised of female professionals and entrepreneurs, yet around 90% of the people who turned up in my search results were white men. Not even the entrepreneurial women I knew personally were showing up. Where’d they go? What happened to them?

Some of it may come down to the demographics of LinkedIn users, the idiosyncrasies of the platform’s search algorithm, or some other factors unknown to me. But one issue appeared to be language: On closer inspection, I noticed that many of the women I encountered don’t describe themselves on LinkedIn as entrepreneurs or founders, even though that’s exactly what they are. And that’s a problem.

The Keyword Gap

Many women on LinkedIn start businesses from the ground up, but many don’t include keywords in their profiles that reflect that. In fact, I’ve witnessed this same problem across multiple social media platforms and in different entrepreneurial groups where women gather online. Instead, they call themselves “self-employed,” or say that they “work for” their company. Or else they describe their work (“marketing specialist”) or come up with cutesy or creative titles–none of which convey business ownership.

When I ask women about this, they often tell me they’re saving the message of ownership for when they feel like they’ve “earned it.” Undoubtedly, some simply underestimate the importance of embracing titles like “founder” and “entrepreneur.” But the fact is that many of these women are clearly successful in what they do, meaning it’s not an issue of competence. Instead, it’s the so-called “confidence gap” applied to entrepreneurship.

There’s a lot of conversation, research, and advice out there about how to address the confidence gap, but when it comes to how women represent themselves, there’s one key thing to remember: If you’re going to be audacious enough to start a business, then be audacious enough to make sure the world knows it’s yours.

