Apple and Google see their reputations tumble in new survey

Sorry, Google and Apple, consumers just aren’t that into you right now. The annual Harris Poll Reputation Quotient poll came out on Tuesday and, according to the survey of 25,880 people, Google and Apple don’t have the reputation they used to. In this year’s poll, Apple dropped to No. 29 from its previous position at No. 5 (we blame batterygate ) and Google dropped from No. 8 to No. 28, perhaps because of YouTube’s fake news and Russian manipulation problem. That said, John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll, told Reuters that he thinks the tumble in ranks is because Apple and Google didn’t release “ attention-grabbing products ” last year.

The winner, though, was Amazon. The online retailer has an “excellent reputation,” the Harris report says. Perhaps that’s because they aren’t directly in the news business (although Jeff Bezos does own The Washington Post), are not particularly susceptible to manipulation by Russian bots, and aren’t perceived to control too much personal information other than which brand of dental floss you prefer and when you last binge-watched The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In other tech news Tesla, Elon Musk’s company climbed from No. 9 to No. 3, and all it took was shooting a Tesla Roadster into space. Facebook came in at No. 51, which sounds dismal, but is actually the up from last year, when they were ranked at No. 66 and is one of their highest showings on the poll ever.

As for the bottom of the list, the 99th spot was reserved for the Weinstein Co. for obvious reasons. And who could trail behind a company founded by a reported rapist and harasser? Japanese auto parts supplier Takata Corp, whose air bags have been linked to at least 22 deaths and hundreds of injuries, according to Reuters. The air bags prompted the largest recall in automotive history and forced the company to declare bankruptcy.

The Top 10

1. Amazon

2. Wegmans