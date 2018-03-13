NCAA March Madness live-stream: How to watch the 2018 tournament without cable

The NCAA’s “March Madness” tournament kicks off tonight and continues for the next 21 days. According to the NCAA, all 67 games will be broadcast on either CBS or one of three Turner-owned channels (TBS, TNT, or TruTV) .

If you don’t have access to a TV, the action will also be live-streamed on March Madness Live (or via the NCAA March Madness Live app). All the games will be available, but you’ll need to be a subscriber to a traditional pay-TV provider to access many of them.

Unfortunately, if you’re a true cord-cutter, your viewing options are limited if you want to see every game, meaning you’re probably going to have to hook up with one of the many video-streaming services on the market. According to USA Today, services like YouTube TV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue allow users to sign into the NCAA March Madness Live app on mobile or via a TV streaming device.

Another option is Sling TV, which recently launched a complete guide for how you can watch March Madness games on that device.

Of course, if you want to see just the CBS games, you can access them the old-fashioned way with a TV antenna (not that many of us have those anymore).

The NCAA tournament First Four begins tonight and tomorrow:

Tue. 3/13 , 6:40 p.m. — 16) LIU-Brooklyn vs. (16) Radford (TruTV) stream

, 9:10 p.m. — St. Bonaventure vs. (11) UCLA (truTV) stream Wed. 3/14 , 6:40 p.m — (16) NC Central vs. (16) Texas Southern (TruTV) stream

You can check out the full tournament schedule and corresponding links at the NCAA website. The national championship takes place April 2. Happy betting!CZ