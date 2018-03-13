Watch out, Tesla: VW is making a $25 billion push into electric vehicles

As Tesla factories deal with production issues , Volkswagen is making a major investment in its electric car future. The German automaker has lined up $25 billion in battery supplies, according to Bloomberg .

The report says that by 2021 Volkswagen expects to have 16 factories capable of electric vehicle production, up from three; By the end of 2025, the automaker plans to be producing 3 million electric cars a year. These efforts will target sales in China and Europe, but movement in North America is coming, Bloomberg reports.

Volkswagen’s electric ambitions are not only an attempt to unseat Tesla, but a way to clean up its image as a diesel-belching polluter and law breaker. This push will require a lot of investment, though Volkswagen’s chief exec says the company is focused on staying profitable through sales of its current line of cars.RR