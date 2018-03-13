72 Actors Play The Same Role In This Bittersweet Japanese Ad

Who: Japanese food brand Glico

Why we care: Global life expectancy has gone up from 31 to 71.8 years over a century, according to the World Bank. To illustrate how much more life has to offer these days, Japanese food brand Glico hired 72 actors to play one role in a very bittersweet (but mostly sweet) ad.

Starting at the 15-second mark, every second thereafter introduces a different actor as the same woman going through various points in her life: infancy, childhood, blushing bride, grandmother–all of which culminates in the most upbeat death you’ll see an ad this year.

Glico transformed an interesting, if not somewhat dry, piece of data into a charming, stop-motion spot that is far from any run-of-the-mill food commercial. Glico’s products are subtly placed throughout the ad but the focus is really on bringing the company’s motto, “a wholesome life in the best of taste,” to life in a unique way.