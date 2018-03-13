Amazon may be a trillion dollar company by 2022

Amazon is already the world’s largest online retailer and thanks to its seemingly endless upward spiral, it could grow almost a third bigger in the next four years. Now, at least one analyst is pretty darn sure that Amazon.com, Inc. will hit the $1 trillion in market capitalization by 2022, if not sooner, Bloomberg reports .

It’s not a far-fetched estimate, either. After all, the company is already valued at $773.8 billion, so hitting the trillion dollar mark seems very plausible, especially if it continues throwing money into its advertising business (which Bloomberg says will be “a key driver” in their growth) and reminding consumers that they can buy everything online for less. It’s something to think about while you buy dental floss at your local mom-and-pop shop.ML