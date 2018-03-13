Acting NASA chief is retiring, with no clear successor

Rex Tillerson’s departure isn’t the only example of White House turnover this week. Acting NASA chief Robert M. Lightfoot Jr. just announced that he’s retiring on April 30, leaving no clear successor. Though President Trump nominated Rep. Jim Bridenstine of Oklahoma to the position last year, he hasn’t been confirmed yet by the Senate and will likely be opposed by all 49 Democrats, reports Engadget. Bridenstine has aroused controversy with his views on climate change, once telling Congress that global temperatures “stopped rising 10 years ago” and tweeting about “climate change alarmists.”