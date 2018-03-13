Facebook looks to launch news programs on its Watch video platform

The company is working with around 10 existing news publishers to try out various national news show formats that would fit with its Watch program, says Axios. The social media giant is reportedly in touch with both traditional and digital-first news publishers to test daily video news features. Facebook plans to launch the news feature on its Watch program this summer and then tailor it based on feedback. When Axios approached Facebook about the program, the company’s head of news partnerships Campbell Brown said:
“Timely news video is the latest step in our strategy to make targeted investments in new types of programming on Facebook Watch . . . As part of our broader effort to support quality news on Facebook, we plan to meet with a wide range of potential partners to develop, learn, and innovate on news programming tailored to succeed in a social environment. Our early conversations have been encouraging, and we’re excited about the possibilities ahead.”