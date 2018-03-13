Google’s cofounder has revealed his flying car

Google cofounder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page has revealed Cora, the first flying car to come out of Kitty Hawk, a startup Page invested in in 2016, reports CNBC. Cora is fully autonomous and can travel at a speed up to 93 mph. It’s all-electric engine can see Cora fly for just over 60 miles on a single charge. Best of all, Cora takes off and lands vertically, so it doesn’t require a runway. Right now Kitty Hawk isn’t planning to sell Cora directly to customers. Instead, it’s planning to launch a fleet of Coras as a flying car taxi service in the next five years.MG