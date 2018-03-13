Amazon’s workers in Spain are striking over pay

More than one thousand Amazon workers in Spain have called a two-day strike, reports Reuters. The strike has been called by Spain’s largest union, the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO). The union says Amazon has been aiming to cut wages, block salary increases, and reduce holiday and weekend pay. The two-day strike will take place on March 21 and 22 and include 1,100 employees at Amazon’s logistic warehouse in Madrid.MG