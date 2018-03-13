advertisement
  6:31 am

Women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints against Microsoft

The complaints were filed between 2010 and 2016 and only included women in technical jobs working in the U.S., reports Reuters. The number of complaints were made public due to a pending lawsuit alleging Microsoft was systematically denying pay raises and promotions to women. The suit is seeking class-action status and hopes to represent more than 8,000 women. For its part, Microsoft has denied that it’s ever had a policy of denying pay raises and promotions based on gender.MG

