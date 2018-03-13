UN: Facebook is a “beast” of dissension and conflict

UN investigators have blamed Facebook for playing a role in the possible genocide in Myanmar by disseminating hate speech , reports the Guardian . Over 650,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the country following the murder of their people by Myanmar security forces. Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, said Facebook had played a “determining role” in what is happening to the Rohingya Muslims:

“It has . . . substantively contributed to the level of acrimony and dissension and conflict, if you will, within the public. Hate speech is certainly of course a part of that. As far as the Myanmar situation is concerned, social media is Facebook, and Facebook is social media.”

UN Myanmar investigator Yanghee Lee went further:

“Everything is done through Facebook in Myanmar . . . It was used to convey public messages, but we know that the ultra-nationalist Buddhists have their own Facebooks and are really inciting a lot of violence and a lot of hatred against the Rohingya or other ethnic minorities. I’m afraid that Facebook has now turned into a beast, and not what it originally intended.”

Facebook has yet to comment on the UN’s criticisms.MG