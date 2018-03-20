How Many Positions Should You Apply For At One Company?

When multiple positions become available with your dream employer, are you better served by focusing all your energy on one really strong application, or will applying to multiple positions give you the best odds of landing a gig?

As it turns out, the answer isn’t very straightforward, and it depends on the seniority of the roles, the company, the industry, and who you ask.

While some recruiters and career experts caution against applying to more than one position at a single company at one time, others suggest that submitting three or four applications might improve your odds of landing a job.

“A lot of people think that by putting their name out there more it makes them more attractive, and it really doesn’t,” said Cheryl Hyatt, the CEO and partner of Hyatt-Fennell Executive Search. “If you’re looking at opportunities within one company, and you’re qualified for more than one position but it’s all going to the same hiring manager, applying for more than one could be detrimental to your chances.”

In situations where applications are sent to multiple hiring managers—such as roles in different departments within the same large company—Hyatt says candidates can get away with applying for multiple positions without it impacting their odds of landing any one. She also believes that in certain industries, and especially among lower-level positions, some employers may expect to see applicants applying to multiple jobs at once.

In most instances, however, she believes that applying to more than one position at a time shows a lack of focus. Instead she believes candidates are better served by submitting a single application for the job they’re most qualified for, including significant detail about why they want to work for that particular company.

“If you aren’t hired for the one that you are most qualified for, but you want to work for that organization, you should pick up the phone,” she said. “Call the hiring manager, explain that you know they’re hiring for multiple positions and you’ve applied for the one you think you most fit, but it’s really the organization that you want to work for.”