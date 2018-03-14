Brands Still Haven’t Figured Out How To Talk To LGBTQ Consumers

I hate withdrawing money from ATMs in June. Virtually every bank branch in Manhattan slathers itself in rainbow flags and some sort of abstruse tagline about being “open to all.” It’s always struck me as a cheaply exploitative move, and it turns out I’m not alone.

In a recent survey of marketers and consumers by INTO, Grindr’s digital magazine, and market-research firm Brand Innovators, only 15.6% of the more than 4,100 LGBTQ respondents said they feel “very positively” toward companies that roll out Pride-themed ad campaigns and then leave it at that for the rest of the year. By contrast, over 40% said they feel very positively toward advertisers who work LGBTQ themes into their branding “regularly or continually.”

That’s not to say more is always better, though. The commercialization of queer culture is nothing new, after all, and it isn’t especially “brave” for brands to spout inclusive messaging (even with the Trump administration’s civil-rights assaults on LGBTQ people). But while the line between opportunism and meaningful visibility has always been uncomfortably thin, INTO’s new data suggests there’s a better way to walk it.

The Growing Potential Of Queer Branding

The poll asked 1,500 INTO readers and 2,600 Grindr users about their attitudes toward LGBTQ-focused advertising, while Brand Innovators surveyed 278 marketing execs across multiple consumer industries on their brand strategies. Most of the marketing professionals (53%) said they spend 0% to 4% annually on LGBTQ consumers; 29%, the next-highest percentage, spend between 5% and 9% on that demographic; while just 3% devote 20% or more of their annual ad spend to queer customers.

That may not be enough. It’s difficult to assess LGBTQ consumers’ spending power, but in 2016, analysts at LGBT Capital estimated it at $965 billion in the U.S. and up to $5.4 trillion globally. Not only did 7.3% of U.S. millennials identify as LGBTQ as of 2016, according to Gallup (GLAAD puts that figure much higher, at 20%), but younger people–especially gen-Zers–are less committed to traditional gender norms and more embracing of queer culture overall.

As Fast Company has reported, savvy brands are finding opportunities by tapping into LGBTQ iconography–and not just among young queer consumers, but among young consumers, period. Disney, for example, recently hired four drag queens who competed on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race for a social influencer campaign for A Wrinkle in Time. And while Suitsupply lost some 10,000 Instagram followers after launching an overtly gay menswear campaign last month, it’s a likely bet that the brand shored up its standing among 18–29-year-olds, a demographic with overwhelmingly favorable attitudes toward homosexuality.