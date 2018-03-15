How Techies Are Helping Aid Groups Tackle The Global Refugee Crisis

It’s a question we quietly ask ourselves every time we fire up Twitter or read the news: Are things really this bad? For the ongoing worldwide refugee crisis, the answer, says Ravi Gurumurthy, chief innovation officer of the International Rescue Committee , is “Sadly, yes.”

The horrifying stories of Syrian migrants drowning en masse as they attempted to cross treacherous waters in rickety boats have caught major media attention in the past, but the crisis extends way beyond those pointed tragedies.

“At the moment, there are about 65 million people displaced as result of conflict, and typically, they are displaced for a decade,” says Gurumurthy, speaking on a panel at the Fast Company Grill during last weekend’s South By Southwest gathering. “So, it’s not just weeks and months that we have to think about their needs–we have to think about education, their health, and jobs as well as just protecting them.”

As the global refugee crisis persists, it’s become clear that old humanitarian aid models no longer hold up, forcing nonprofits and NGOs to look to tech to expand and overhaul the way they operate.

Tyler Radford, speaking on the same panel, describes how his organization, Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, is tackling the challenge of identifying populations and areas of greatest need. “So many people in need are simply not counted because they don’t appear on a map,” he says. Yumbe, Uganda, on the border of South Sudan, for instance, looks almost entirely empty on a map, but it’s where many refugees fleeing conflict in Sudan have settled.

The Humanitarian OpenStreetMap team is equipping individual volunteers to form “working groups” that use mobile technology to collect data and update maps. In many cases, the refugees themselves are helping; one study found that 86% of young Syrian refugees have access to one. OpenStreetMap links with mobile-connected refugees to feed data into maps that inform aid organizations how to better target their resources.

There are still other benefits of connectivity in humanitarian work, says Rob Acker, CEO of Salesforce.org, the nonprofit arm of Salesforce. If each refugee had a smartphone upon which they could carry a blockchain-empowered universal transcript—a digital record containing data on an individual’s health, education, and skills—refugees could utilize this resource to help them access the employment and health resources they need when they arrive in a new place.