Vice Media’s Shane Smith may soon be replaced by A&E CEO Nancy Dubuc

The last few months have been rocky for Vice Media. The company reportedly missed revenue targets by a wide margin last year, which may be due to in part to the poor performance of Viceland, the company’s cable TV network. If that weren’t enough, the company was also the subject of a New York Times exposé describing a rampantly unprofessional work culture.

Now, it looks like Vice is trying to make some changes at the very top.

Vice Media is reportedly in advanced talks with A&E’s just-departed CEO Nancy Dubuc. She would take over for cofounder Shane Smith as the company’s chief executive, reports Variety. It’s unclear what role Smith would play if Dubuc were to take his place–but it seems like the company is trying to bring in some real television guns to help steer the ship. (It should be noted that not only has A&E invested in Vice, but Viceland itself took the cable spot left behind by H2, which was owned by A&E.)

A Vice spokesperson declined to comment. If I hear more about the future of the network, I’ll update this post.CGW