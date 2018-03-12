Betsy DeVos Was A Disgrace On “60 Minutes” But It Doesn’t Matter

On Sunday evening, Betsy DeVos went viral in the worst way.

During an excruciating interview with 60 Minutes‘ Lesley Stahl, the U.S. Education secretary appeared to not know very much about education in the United States. She shrugged and slithered through a serious of vacuous answers, unable to speak to key tenets of her policies, making bold claims (which she could not back up) about the failure of investing in public schools, and just generally appearing out of her depth. The whole performance she delivered with a perma-Cheshire grin suggested a person proud of her ignorance and lack of curiosity. It was the kind of embarrassing moment that may have once spurred an outcry for her ouster. Nowadays all it means is one rough night of getting roasted on Twitter. Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos struggles to answer fairly basic questions on school performance on 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/lFVq3USwUW — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2018 For anyone without the psychological strength to watch, here is a representative sample, where Stahl asks DeVos about the underperforming charter schools in her home state of Michigan that she’s touted as a success. STAHL: Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better? DEVOS: I don’t know. Overall, I– I can’t say overall that they have all gotten better. STAHL: The whole state is not doing well.

DEVOS: Well, there are certainly lots of pockets where this–the students are doing well and– STAHL: No, but your argument that if you take funds away that the schools will get better, is not working in Michigan where you had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here. DEVOS: I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them. STAHL: The public schools here are doing worse than they did. DEVOS: Michigan schools need to do better. There is no doubt about it. Oof. The DeVos interview reminded me of another politician who was once exposed as an intellectual fraud on national TV. Back in September of 2008, Katie Couric sat down with Sarah Palin for an interview that could generously be described as “Hindenburg-esque.” (The Hindenburg disaster at least had some survivors, though.) Although Palin’s inability to articulate policy positions was damaging enough, it was one simple question–and Couric’s tenacity in going after the answer–that spelled doom for her reputation.

COURIC: And when it comes to establishing your worldview, I was curious, what newspapers and magazines did you regularly read before you were tapped for this—to stay informed and to understand the world? PALIN: I’ve read most of them again with a great appreciation for the press, for the media, coming f— COURIC: But like which ones specifically? I’m curious that you— PALIN: Um, all of ’em, any of ’em that, um, have, have been in front of me over all these years. Um, I have a va— COURIC: Can you name a few? PALIN: I have a vast variety of sources where we get our news too. Alaska isn’t a foreign country, where, it’s kind of suggested and it seems like, ‘Wow, how could you keep in touch with what the rest of Washington, D.C., may be thinking and doing when you live up there in Alaska?’ Believe me, Alaska is like a microcosm of America.

