Goldman Sachs lines up David Solomon: 4 things to know about the likely next CEO

Goldman Sachs, humbled by the financial crisis, is no longer the undisputed king of Wall Street. But you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise, given the feverish palace intrigue surrounding the bank’s selection of an heir apparent to succeed longtime CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Now, the bank has signaled that Blankfein’s crown will eventually pass to current president and co-COO David Solomon, who served as co-head of investment banking for a decade. In April, Solomon will become the bank’s sole COO, as Harvey Schwartz, his co-COO and chief rival, enters retirement. Blankfein himself has yet to announce a retirement date.

Here’s what you need to know about Solomon:

He studied political science at Hamilton College, and now serves as a trustee.

He joined Goldman in 1999, and oversaw investment banking during and after the financial crisis.

He helped spearhead the bank’s move into retail banking, under the brand name “Marcus.”

He likes to DJ under the name “DJ D-Sol” in his spare time, spinning electronic dance music at clubs in New York, Miami, and the Bahamas.

AH