“Sorry To Bother You” Trailer Urges Lakeith Stanfield: “Use Your White Voice”

Who: Writer-director Boots Riley, stars Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson.

Why we care: “Stick to the script” is the motto of the telemarketing agency at the center of Sorry to Bother You. From the looks of this first trailer, though, first-time filmmaker Boots Riley did anything but. The unconventional flick finds Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out, Atlanta) mounting a surreal ascension in the telemarketing world, all by following co-star Danny Glover’s simple advice: “Use your white voice.” (Stanfield’s and Glover’s “white voices” come courtesy of comedians David Cross and Patton Oswalt, in a clear case of dubbing.) What follows looks like an atypical treatise on what it means to sell out in modern-day America. The strong supporting cast includes Armie Hammer, Steven Yeun, Terry Crews, and Kate Berlant. Judging by just this trailer, it’s easy to see why Annapurna Pictures rushed in to snap up distribution rights after a buzzy premiere at Sundance.